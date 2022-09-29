Bulwell care home residents enjoy some horseplay as ponies come to visit

Residents at Hall Park Care Home at were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their garden as ponies Lolipop and Moomin paid a visit.

Jodie Rakhra, Hall Park general manager, said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors.

The ponies were a big hit with residents

Advertisement

"We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”