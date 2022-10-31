Residents and staff got in to the spirit of things by decorating the home, creating Halloween decorations, icing special biscuits and cupcakes prepared by the home’s chef, going on a Halloween treasure hunt with prizes, holding a pumpkin carving competition and enjoying a disco with Halloween-themed songs, music, mocktails and party games.

Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party.

Staff at Hall Park got dressed up in spooktacular costumes for the party

"The home looked fantastic with all the decorations and our head chef did us proud with lots of spooky treats – we all had a brilliant time.”

One resident added: It was such a fun day.