Bulwell care home residents get into the spooky spirit for Halloween
Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell was a den of ghoulish activity on Halloween as staff and residents in enjoyed a spooky afternoon party, complete with magic show.
Residents and staff got in to the spirit of things by decorating the home, creating Halloween decorations, icing special biscuits and cupcakes prepared by the home’s chef, going on a Halloween treasure hunt with prizes, holding a pumpkin carving competition and enjoying a disco with Halloween-themed songs, music, mocktails and party games.
Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party.
"The home looked fantastic with all the decorations and our head chef did us proud with lots of spooky treats – we all had a brilliant time.”
One resident added: It was such a fun day.
"It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Halloween spirit, I really enjoyed it.”