Bulwell care home residents take a virtual swim with puffins in Iceland

Audrey’s presentation took residents behind the scenes at the puffin rescue centre and showcased the work that the animal care team do every day to rescue the Atlantic puffins and keep them safe.

Her talk covered the life of puffins in the wild, the puffling rescue programme in Westman Islands, where the rescue centre is based, and how the team nurture these charismatic little birds and rehabilitate them back into the wild.

Jodie Rakhra, Hall Park general manager, said: “Our residents love finding out about new things and they are all especially interested in animals so we were delighted to be able to watch this presentation.

Hall Park residents paid a virtual visit to the Sea Life Trust puffin rescue centre

"We had so many questions, it was brilliant to be able to ask Audrey and her team all about the conservation work they do with the puffins.”

Audrey added: “It was wonderful to be able to show the Barchester residents around our rescue centre here at Sea Life Trust and to share the important work our brilliant teams do.

"We were so happy to be able to shine a light on our unique world here and our experiences of working with these beautiful birds.”

Lucy Tomlinson, resident experience manager for Barchester Healthcare, commented: “We have been using technology to keep our residents and patients connected with their loved ones as well as offer virtual events, entertainment and activities throughout the pandemic.

"We are excited to work with our amazing partners like Sea Life Trust to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy, particularly as this talk provided such a lovely opportunity to see the puffins and pufflings up close and learn all kinds of fascinating facts about them.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”

Virtual tours to the Puffin Rescue Centre are available weekly, for details click here.