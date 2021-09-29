Bulwell care home residents take the chance to say thank you during Housekeeping Week
Residents at Hall Park care home in Bullwell, Nottingham have used this month’s Housekeeping Week to thank housekeeping staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living there.
Housekeeping week is an annual event held every year during the second week in September.
The week is dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.
Housekeeping staff at Hall Park were treated to presents including chocolates, wine and a cerificate of appreciation.
Catherine Campbell, operations manager at Hall Park, said: “It was so wonderful to be able to celebrate housekeeping week and thank our fantastic staff for all their hard work.
“Head housekeeper Charlotte manages a great team who provide invaluable services to residents and all of us at the home.”
For more information about care at Hall Park, call 01157 590 236 or email [email protected]