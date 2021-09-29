Bulwell care home residents take the chance to say thank you during Housekeeping Week

Housekeeping week is an annual event held every year during the second week in September.

The week is dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.

Housekeeping staff at Hall Park were treated to presents including chocolates, wine and a cerificate of appreciation.

Hall Park residents have been thanking housekeeping staff this month

Catherine Campbell, operations manager at Hall Park, said: “It was so wonderful to be able to celebrate housekeeping week and thank our fantastic staff for all their hard work.

“Head housekeeper Charlotte manages a great team who provide invaluable services to residents and all of us at the home.”