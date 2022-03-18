Bulwell care home staff and residents get floral early Mother's Day present

Every resident and member of staff received an early Mother’s Day gift when Waitrose delivered 100 orchid plants.

Joyce Brown, daughter of one of Hall Park’s residents, and Lynn Fleet, fruit, vegetables and horticultural specialist for Waitrose Nottingham, contacted the home to arrange the surprise and Ryan Spencer, team manager and Lynn worked to make it a huge success.

Jodie Rakhra, general manager at Hall Park said: “We are all absolutely thrilled and feel very lucky to receive the Mother’s Day gifts from Lynn and Ryan at Waitrose and we just want to say a huge thank you.

Ryan Spencer and Lynn Fleet from Waitrose present the orchids with Hall Park residents ambassadors Nina Sansom and Marjorie Garlick

"It feels like we have our own orchid exhibition here, everywhere in the home is looking so beautiful, colourful and full of life for springtime.