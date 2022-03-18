Bulwell care home staff and residents get floral early Mother's Day present
Residents and staff at Hall Park care home in Bulwell, Nottingham were overjoyed to see a dazzling spectacle of colourful Orchids at the entrance to the care home.
Every resident and member of staff received an early Mother’s Day gift when Waitrose delivered 100 orchid plants.
Joyce Brown, daughter of one of Hall Park’s residents, and Lynn Fleet, fruit, vegetables and horticultural specialist for Waitrose Nottingham, contacted the home to arrange the surprise and Ryan Spencer, team manager and Lynn worked to make it a huge success.
Jodie Rakhra, general manager at Hall Park said: “We are all absolutely thrilled and feel very lucky to receive the Mother’s Day gifts from Lynn and Ryan at Waitrose and we just want to say a huge thank you.
"It feels like we have our own orchid exhibition here, everywhere in the home is looking so beautiful, colourful and full of life for springtime.
"We were all quite emotional to see the joy this has brought to everyone.”