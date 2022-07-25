Bulwell care home welcomes the public back for first community event since the pandemic

Hall Park Care Home on Squires Avenue held a summer barbecue and multicultural day on July 23 with a guest appearance from Coun Wendy Smith (Lab), the Mayor of

Nottingham.

A busy day featured plenty for everyone to do, including kid’s games, activities, raffles and prizes for everyone to enjoy, while singer Russel Weaver provided the live entertainment and head chef Jamie Wallis was in charge of the barbecue.

Coun Wendy Smith, Mayor of Nottingham, joins two residents for a burger

Coun Smith commented: “What a brilliant event, I am so grateful to all the staff and residents at Hall Park for inviting me along.

"I really enjoyed getting to know everyone and meeting so many different community groups.

Jodie Rakhra, the home’s general manager, added: “It has been a truly wonderful day, everyone loved being able to host an event like this again where everyone is welcome.