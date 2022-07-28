Bulwell care home worker named a care hero at top industry awards

Karen Jones a domestic at Park House Care Home in Bulwell was honoured by Caring Times Magazine at its Care Home Heroes Awards 2022

Karen was recognised for being ‘of those exceptional individuals who makes care homes the special places that they are’.

Anne Mirasol, manager at Park House, said: “Wow, we are all so proud of Karen.

Karen Jones has been named a care home hero at the Care Home Magazine Awards

"There would have been a lot of competition which means Karen must have really stood out to the judges.

"The awards are special because they reward those working in care homes who are always ready to go that extra mile.

"Karen is one of those people and we couldn’t be happier for her, she really deserves the recognition.”