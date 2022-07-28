Bulwell care home worker named a care hero at top industry awards

Karen Jones a domestic at Park House Care Home in Bulwell was honoured by Caring Times Magazine at its Care Home Heroes Awards 2022
Karen was recognised for being ‘of those exceptional individuals who makes care homes the special places that they are’.
Anne Mirasol, manager at Park House, said: “Wow, we are all so proud of Karen.
"There would have been a lot of competition which means Karen must have really stood out to the judges.
"The awards are special because they reward those working in care homes who are always ready to go that extra mile.
"Karen is one of those people and we couldn’t be happier for her, she really deserves the recognition.”
Karen herself beamed from ear to ear when she got the news and said she was ‘delighted’.