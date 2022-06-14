Bulwell community invited to come together for garden party and food festival this weekend

A big community garden party and food festival is being held at Bulwell Forest Garden this weekend.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:53 pm
Taking place at the Austin Street site on Saturday, June 18 from 12noon to 4pm, the event will feature food, live music, crafts, games and stalls.

Attractions will include Indian, Turkish, Zimbabwean and Caribbean food, cakes and refreshments, including herbal teas.

There will be garden games, forest school activities, hook a duck, giant bubbles, environmental crafts and workshops, including how to build an insect hotel.

The event takes place at Bulwell Forest Gardens this weekend. Photo: Google

Live music comes from a ukulele group and a choir and there will also be a councillors’ stall, messy church, a raffle and more.

Organisers are also encouraging people to leave the car at home and walk to the event or come by bus, tram, bike or scooter.

However, if you are coming by car, you asked to be mindful of the garden’s neighbours when arriving and leaving and with parking.

