Snape Wood Nature Reserve was frequently falling victim to fly-tippers prior to the first Covid lockdown.

But the pandemic offered people a chance to do something about it and Nottingham City Council’s Bulwell street scene team swung into action, clearing 68 tonnes of fly-tipping from the woodland.

And the continued efforts since of the town’s clean champions have seen the people keep on top of the fly-tippers and breathe new life into the nature reserve again.

Members of the council street scene team work to keep Bulwell's green spaces clean and tidy

Coun Maria Joannou (Lab), who represents Bulwell ward at the council, said: "What a difference couple of years can make.

"Thanks to our brilliant clean champions, and monthly litter picks, we have removed many more tonnes of fly-tipping, including a burnt out motorbike.

“We even met one Sunday, to clear glass from the footpaths prior to a week of activities, run for local children in the woods.

"This woodland can now be enjoyed safely by the local community so please remember to always take your litter away with you.”

Councillors are also working to provide the street scene team with more equipment to help them continue to keep woodlands and the town’s green spaces clean and tidy.

Coun Jane Lakey (Lab), who also represents Bulwell ward on the council, said: “Bulwell’s green spaces can be a joy, but we all know they present their own problems.

Grass needs cutting, weeds need spraying, trees and bushes need trimming and it’s a struggle to keep up, especially post Covid.

"Add to this a horrible new habit of leaving bags of household waste by public bins, and the continuing problem of fly-tipping.

“Darren Tattersall (local street scene manager) and his team are well known among our residents for their hard work and Darren’s problem solving skills.

"They can’t work miracles, but they’re the ones who keep our heads above water.

"Fly-tipping gets whisked away, unruly hedges get a haircut, and old materials are recycled in new roles.