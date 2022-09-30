Bulwell councillor supporting International Day of Older Persons celebrations

Age Friendly Nottingham in collaboration with local arts and culture organisations is organising a range of activities between October 1 and 7 across the city.

This includes a memories of Nottingham coffee morning at Clifton Library, a make and share workshop at the Nottingham Contemporary, a community café event in Old Basford and an evening at the Royal Concert Hall.

More than a quarter of Nottingham city residents are aged fifty and over.

Nottingham folk are being encouraged to celebrate International Day of Older Persons this weekend

On average those living in Nottingham experience poor health earlier than other parts of England and greater levels of loneliness and isolation.

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark (Lab), chair of the Age Friendly Nottingham Steering Group and older citizens champion, who represents Bulwell Forest at Nottingham City Council, said: “It is fantastic to see such a range of activities available during the week, beginning with International Older Persons Day.

“In addition to the wide range of activities on offer, our local health and wellbeing teams and community champions will be on hand at a selection of the events to offer healthy lifestyles information and advice and connect people to other local services."

