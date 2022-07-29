Bulwell girl Emily so proud to carry the England flag at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Bulwell star Emily Campbell was one of the faces of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony as she beamed with pride as one of the England team flagbearers.

By John Smith
Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:04 pm

Weightlifter Emily, who won a brilliant silver medal at the Olympics last year and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games four years ago, shared flag bearing duties with diver Jack Laugher as they led the England team into the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham in the climax of the athletes parade – England being the last team to enter the arena as is usual for the host nation.

Beforehand, Emily posted on Instagram: “Words cannot describe how honoured I am to be England’s flag bearer along with the legend that is @jacklaugher.”

Bulwell's Emily Campbell carries the England flag alongside Jack Laugher at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham. Photo: Getty Images

Emily will go for gold in the women’s +87kg category of the weightlifting competition on Wednesday, August 3.

