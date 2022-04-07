The project at Bulwell Hall Park is part of the local hedgerow heroes scheme, which also supports CPRE’s national hedgerow campaign.

The scheme has already enabled the restoration of more than 20 kilometres of hedgerow up and down the country.

Lorraine Ray, volunteering and community engagement officer at CPRE, said: “We’re proud to be contributing toward increasing our hedgerow network by 40 per cent by 2050, as recommended by the Climate Change Committee to help achieve carbon net zero.

A hedge planting project in Bulwell will get funding from a national charity

"Depending on the area, we’ll also be linking up with local experts including The Conservation Volunteers and ecological consultants as well as local councils and green space champions.”

The 12 East Midlands locations, including Bulwell Hall Park, cover a variety of areas and landscapes, from parks to nature reserves and leisure facilities in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Local CPRE groups in Bulwell will be directly engaging with their communities and volunteers to ensure their involvement with these practical conservation projects in their local green spaces.

Lorraine continued: “This exciting hedgerow heroes project will enhance access to nature for communities across the East Midlands, and our aim is to raise awareness of hedgerows and the many benefits they bring to our landscapes and wildlife.”