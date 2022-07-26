PC Ged Walker, a Nottinghamshire police dog handler, was killed on duty while trying to stop a stolen car in Bulwell in January 2003.

The 19th Ged Walker Memorial Dog Show took place at West Park in Long Eato on July 24 with families enjoying a day of canine displays and entertainment.

Jannet Wesley, who organises the event alongside her mother Janet Wesley and Sue Foreman, said this year’s event was likely to be the final ever memorial dog show and was the perfect way to sign off.

There was a large turnout for the annual Ged Walker Memorial Dog Show

Jannet said: “We definitely finished on a high and there was an overwhelming response from the public.

“There were more than 400 dogs in total and the displays from Nottinghamshire Police and the military were both fantastic to watch.

“We asked 19 children to each let go of a balloon, either red, white or blue, to mark the final show and the 19 years which have passed.

“It was a wonderful atmosphere and I’d personally like to thank everyone who helped out or attended on the day.”

Nottinghamshire Police has supported the show annually, and Chief Constable Craig Guildford attended this year’s event.

Mr Guildford said: “The memorial dog show was once again an opportunity to remember Ged’s exceptional actions.

"We must always keep his memory alive.

"Ged made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and no one at Nottinghamshire Police will forget that.

“The show was also an opportunity to highlight the skills and dedication of the force’s dog section.

"All of our dog handlers do a fantastic job and in many circumstances, police dogs can make a crucial difference to deliver results that would be impossible without them."

Training staff from the dog section judged some of the prize categories and showed off their skills.