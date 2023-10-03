Bulwell ladies hit the back of the net as charity match raises more than £5,000

Two teams of ladies from a Bulwell pub were top of the league with a special charity football match.

The two sides, from the Top House pub, showed off their skills at at Bulwell Forest FC’s ground at Cantrell Primary School to raise funds for well known Bulwell man and pub regular Paul Crombie, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The two teams were Top House Lounge and Top House Bar – all made up of ladies who are regulars at the pub – with Lounge winning 3-2 penalties after the game ended 3-3 in normal time.

Marie Higgins, landlady at the pub, said: “It went really well, it was amazing.

"We’ve already raised over £5,000 and there’s still some money coming in.

"There was a really good crowd there too, a great turnout, and everything went really smoothly.

"A few of the ladies were a bit sore afterwards – my body was still aching on Monday

"But it was worth all those aches to achieve what we did and I want to thank everyone who took part and came along to support us.”

1 . Good crowd Plenty of locals turned out to cheer the ladies on

2 . On the ball Action from the match which ended 3-3 after normal time

3 . Top corner Top House Bar's keeper is beaten during the 3-3 draw before Top House Lounge won on penalties

4 . Winning team The Top House Lounge squad emerged victorious on the day