Two ladies teams from the Top House pub in Bulwell played a special charity match to raise funds for a popular pub regularTwo ladies teams from the Top House pub in Bulwell played a special charity match to raise funds for a popular pub regular
Bulwell ladies hit the back of the net as charity match raises more than £5,000

Two teams of ladies from a Bulwell pub were top of the league with a special charity football match.
By John Smith
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:49 BST

The two sides, from the Top House pub, showed off their skills at at Bulwell Forest FC’s ground at Cantrell Primary School to raise funds for well known Bulwell man and pub regular Paul Crombie, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The two teams were Top House Lounge and Top House Bar – all made up of ladies who are regulars at the pub – with Lounge winning 3-2 penalties after the game ended 3-3 in normal time.

Marie Higgins, landlady at the pub, said: “It went really well, it was amazing.

"We’ve already raised over £5,000 and there’s still some money coming in.

"There was a really good crowd there too, a great turnout, and everything went really smoothly.

"A few of the ladies were a bit sore afterwards – my body was still aching on Monday

"But it was worth all those aches to achieve what we did and I want to thank everyone who took part and came along to support us.”

Plenty of locals turned out to cheer the ladies on

1. Good crowd

Plenty of locals turned out to cheer the ladies on Photo: Jason Chadwick

Action from the match which ended 3-3 after normal time

2. On the ball

Action from the match which ended 3-3 after normal time Photo: Jason Chadwick

Top House Bar's keeper is beaten during the 3-3 draw before Top House Lounge won on penalties

3. Top corner

Top House Bar's keeper is beaten during the 3-3 draw before Top House Lounge won on penalties Photo: Jason Chadwick

The Top House Lounge squad emerged victorious on the day

4. Winning team

The Top House Lounge squad emerged victorious on the day Photo: Submitted

