Bulwell leisure centre gym upgraded as part of £1.5m city scheme

Bulwell gym users can now enjoy smart new facilities at the town’s Ken Martin Leisure Centre as part of a £1.5m upgrade programme across all Active Nottingham gyms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening of the newly refurbished Bulwell gym marks the final completion in the city-wide upgrade programme.

Active Nottingham, part of Nottingham City Council, began its investment programme in March 2023, introducing a new gym concept that has already been enjoyed by members at Clifton, Djanogly, Southglade, Victoria, and Harvey Hadden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This investment covers all six of its leisure centres: Harvey Hadden Sports Village, Clifton, Ken Martin, Southglade, Victoria, and Djanogly Community Leisure Centre – with Ken Martin now completing the final phase of the project.

Coun Coral Jenkins with the Active Nottingham team at the opening of the refurbished gym at Ken Martin Leisure Centre. Photo: Submitted

The revamp at the Hucknall Lane venue includes premium equipment from Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, and ICG, which is suitable for all training interests and fitness levels.

The centre joins Djanogly Community Leisure Centre and a select group of UK gyms to feature Symbio Cardio equipment.

The new kit includes immersive digital experiences with cardio consoles, a functional zone and environmentally friendly green zones with self-powered equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Corall Jenkins (Lab), executive member for communities, waste and equalities at the city council, said: “It was fantastic to attend the reopening of the gym at Ken Martin Leisure Centre.

"The state-of-the-art equipment and reimagined space are impressive and will benefit the local community.

“I was especially thrilled to see the introduction of Symbio equipment alongside the self-powered machines – a brilliant step to support Nottingham’s ambition to become the UK’s first carbon-neutral city.

“Before the official opening, I also joined a pilates class and I have to say, both the classes and the gym facilities are remarkable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This reopening marks the final phase in a series of renovations across Active Nottingham leisure centres, with upgrades now completed at Clifton, Djanogly, Southglade, Victoria and Harvey Hadden.

"It’s brilliant to see the full vision come to life.”

On September 13, Ken Martin Leisure Centre opened its doors to the gym for a VIP open day, where master trainers from Life Fitness were on hand to help customers utilise the new equipment.

Members were also invited to bring along a friend for free for the day.