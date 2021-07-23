Bulwell MP Alex Norris calls on constituents to take part in his summer survey

The Summer Survey is timely as it is also a chance for constituents to share how the pandemic has affected them. Be it difficulties with securing much needed services whilst social distancing or finding new ways to move around the area, Alex wants to know.

The Summer Survey will run from 26 July 2021 until 31 August 2021.

Anyone living in Aspley, Basford, Bestwood, Bilborough, Bulwell and Bulwell Forest wards can take part.

Alex Norris, MP for Bulwell

The information gathered will support Alex in being able to steer services and investment towards what constituents want. This listening exercise will focus on the following areas:

Cleanliness of our neighbourhoods;

Investment in green spaces; and

Policing

Alex Norris MP for Nottingham North, said:

“I’ve always believed it to be a key role of an MP to listen to what people need and want. My Summer Survey has been designed to ensure we can bring people together from all over the constituency to share their views and opinions on what needs changing and what is going well.

“The Summer Survey is a positive chance for you to get involved and share your opinions. I’m hopeful that people will share my survey with family and friends so we can reach as many people as possible. All too often the same people get involved in politics and I’ve always done everything I can to reach every community in Nottingham North.