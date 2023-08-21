News you can trust since 1904
Bulwell MP to visit town care home

Staff and residents from Hall Park care home in Bulwell are getting ready towelcome their local MP, Alex Norris, who is due to visit the home today (Monday).
By John Smith
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read

Mr Norris will meet with staff members and residents for a tour of the home and gardens and join in a QA session.

Hall Park is delighted to invite friends and neighbours to come along to the home to meet Mr Norris who will be happy to chat to members of the local community over a cup of tea and a slice of cake and answer any questions they may have.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris will be taking part in a Q&A at Hall Park care home in the town todayBulwell MP Alex Norris will be taking part in a Q&A at Hall Park care home in the town today
All are welcome to join.

Jodie Rakhra, general manager at Hall Park, said: “It will be wonderful to meet Alex and to introduce him to our fantastic team and show him our lovely home.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming him.”

