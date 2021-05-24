Bulwell nuns so grateful to have everyone behind them on fundraising walk

The sisters of the Poor Clare Colettinnes are walking 107 miles from their convent on Brooklyn Road, to the National Marian Shrine of Our Lady in Walsingham in East Anglia.

However, because they are an enclosed order of nuns, they are not allowed to leave their convent .

So to get around this, the nuns are doing the miles by walking 3.7 miles a day around the convent garden.

Mother Damian, Mother Superior at the convent, said: “We have now completed 85 miles of our journey and we hope to arrive in Walsingham (virtually) on May 30.

“It has been a wonderful experience for us all and we have had a lot of fun each day walking the 3.7 miles.

"We would like to thank all the people who have been very generous to us but we still have a long way to go.

"We praise God for all the kindness we have received and we have been keeping all of the people and their intentions in our prayers each day as we walk.”

The nuns are walking 107 miles - the distance from Bulwell to the National Marian Shrine of Our Lady in Walsingham in Norfolk

The nuns raising funds for vital repairs to their home, which is otherwise in danger of being demolished.

Among the problems the building has are woodworm in the floor boards, holes in the roof, showers that at are unuseable due to water coming through the ceiling and cracked sewage pipes.

The sisters’ plight and epic walking has already led to several members of the community offering their financial support.

Pietro Albano, a lecturer from Nottingham has raised £940 pounds for them instead of receiving birthday presents through his own gofundme page.

Hannah Walker, a teacher at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Primary School in Bulwell is supporting the nuns by taking on a challenge to run 111 miles this summer with all proceeds going to the sisters.

She has already raised £530 and anyone who wants to donate to her, can do so here.

Stacey Rouke, from Bulwell is the nurse to the nuns and she has raised £2,966 towards the cause – to donate, click here.