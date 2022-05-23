Posting on its Facebook page, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police, said: “Yesterday morning (May 20) we received a call that a deer had been hit on Hucknall Road at Bulwell.

"After an number of calls to different organisations there was no one that could help me and at this point the only option was to put the deer to sleep.

"We weren’t happy about that option and so tracked down Brinsley Animal Rescue in Brinsley.

The deer was initially taken to Brinsley Animal Rescue but, sadly, it could not be saved

"This is a volunteer-based charity that survives on charitable donations.

"We did what we could but the deer had sustained catastrophic injuries and was in serve distress.

"With a police escort, the deer was taken to Vets4pets at Bulwell and was swiftly put to sleep.