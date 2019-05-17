Officers from Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police thanked members of the public who assisted when two horses escaped.

The horses were found by members of the public running down Hucknall Lane in Bulwell yesterday (May 18).

Bulwell police thank public for help with escaped horses

A statement on the forces' Facebook page said: "Could I say a special thank you to all the members of the public who assisted in getting the two horses to a place of safety, and placed details of the horses on Facebook leading to the owner to be able to be re-united with them.

"A fantastic piece of community teamwork leading to a fantastic conclusion.#everyoneneedsgoodnaybours."