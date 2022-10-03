Bulwell residents could get a free tree for their garden as part of big council scheme

On the back of the success of Nottingham’s first Big Tree Giveaway in 2021, where residents could register for a free native tree sapling, the council has launched the programme again for 2022.

The Big Tree Giveaway gives residents a chance to plant a tree in their garden and play their part in the council’s pledge to make the city greener as part of its ambitious target to become the first carbon neutral city in the UK by 2028.

In 2021, Nottingham City Council joined in partnership with the National Trust to be part of the Blossom Together project by planting flowering cherry trees at Lenton Recreation Ground and St Mary’s Rest Garden.

A thousand Wild Cherry trees will be handed out to Nottingham city residents this month

Advertisement

To continue to celebrate this relationship, 1,000 Wild Cherry (Prunus avium) are being given away so that residents can blossom together with the council in the comfort of their garden.

Residents need to register for their free wild cherry sapling via Eventbrite here and can then collect from the Woodthorpe Park Plant Shop between October 13 and 16.

Coun Sally Longford (Lab), portfolio holder for environment, energy and waste, said: “We are delighted that our citizens have the opportunity again to get involved in helping us achieve our target of planting 50,000 trees by 2023.

Advertisement