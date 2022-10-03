Bulwell residents could get a free tree for their garden as part of big council scheme
Residents in places like Bulwell and Highbury Vale could be among 1,000 to have the chance to get a free tree for their gardens next month as part of Nottingham City Council’s pledge to plant 50,000 trees by 2023.
On the back of the success of Nottingham’s first Big Tree Giveaway in 2021, where residents could register for a free native tree sapling, the council has launched the programme again for 2022.
The Big Tree Giveaway gives residents a chance to plant a tree in their garden and play their part in the council’s pledge to make the city greener as part of its ambitious target to become the first carbon neutral city in the UK by 2028.
In 2021, Nottingham City Council joined in partnership with the National Trust to be part of the Blossom Together project by planting flowering cherry trees at Lenton Recreation Ground and St Mary’s Rest Garden.
To continue to celebrate this relationship, 1,000 Wild Cherry (Prunus avium) are being given away so that residents can blossom together with the council in the comfort of their garden.
Residents need to register for their free wild cherry sapling via Eventbrite here and can then collect from the Woodthorpe Park Plant Shop between October 13 and 16.
Coun Sally Longford (Lab), portfolio holder for environment, energy and waste, said: “We are delighted that our citizens have the opportunity again to get involved in helping us achieve our target of planting 50,000 trees by 2023.
"It’s also great that it is Wild Cherry trees that are being given away as this also helps to create more biodiverse and bee friendly neighbourhoods.”