One mystery England fan certainly showed his true colours the night before last weekend’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

An X user posted a photo of the mini roundabout at Moor Bridge in Bulwell which had had an England flag painted over it by a mystery artist, who kept his identity secret with a pink mask.

The photo was posted on the X account of user @NFFCGAV, who wrote: “Someone’s snuck out in the night and done this, Moor Bridge Bulwell. It’s coming home.”