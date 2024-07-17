Bulwell roundabout was painted with England flag for Euros final

One mystery England fan certainly showed his true colours the night before last weekend’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

An X user posted a photo of the mini roundabout at Moor Bridge in Bulwell which had had an England flag painted over it by a mystery artist, who kept his identity secret with a pink mask.

The photo was posted on the X account of user @NFFCGAV, who wrote: “Someone’s snuck out in the night and done this, Moor Bridge Bulwell. It’s coming home.”

