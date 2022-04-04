Bulwell route bus driver praised for coming to 'confused' passenger's aid

Bradley Codd, who has worked for NCT for six months, noticed a senior citizen who was ‘confused’ on his yellow line 68 bus to Bulwell in late February.

Stopping his bus on Mansfield Road, Bradley contacted his control room to request police assistance for the passenger who appeared ‘lost and unable to find her way home’.

Bradley ensured the passenger was safe and well and cared for, obtaining as much information from her as he could until the police arrived at the bus.

Bus driver Bradley Codd was praised for coming to an elderly passenger's aid while driving the yellow 68 Bulwell route

PC Luke Barrows of Nottinghamshire Police said, “The driver showed a very high level of professional standards whilst conducting his role and ensured that he adhered to his duty of care by recognising the needs of the elderly female passenger involved.

"Had the bus driver not taken this action, the passenger would’ve likely become a high risk missing person and the actions of the bus driver clearly prevented this.”