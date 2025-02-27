Bulwell teacher publishes chilling crime thriller for his first novel
Ralph Surman, well know in Bulwell education circles as both a teacher and prominent National Education Union (NEU) figure, has published Framed in Blood – compelling historical crime thriller that transports readers back to 1913, weaving a tale of murder, deception, and the relentless pursuit of justice.
With more than 30 years in education, Ralph has been a cornerstone of Nottingham's academic community.
Serving as a deputy head in Bulwell and contributing as a policy officer for the NEU, his dedication to education is well-recognised.
Transitioning away from the classroom to the literary world, he channels his passion for history and storytelling into a narrative that delves into the complexities of morality and the shadows of the past.
Framed in Blood delves into the chilling events of Edwardian England, where a brutal crime disrupts the tranquility of everyday life.
As secrets unravel, the story challenges perceptions of truth and justice, keeping readers on edge until the final revelation.
Ralph said: "My love for history and crime fiction has always driven me to explore the depths of human experience.
"With Framed in Blood, I aim to immerse readers in a world where the past and present collide, and every choice carries profound consequences."
Beyond his literary pursuits, Ralph remains active in the educational community, advocating for educators in all settings.
His multifaceted career underscores a dedication to both teaching and writing, enriching his storytelling with authentic insights.
Framed in Blood will be available for purchase through major retailers, including Waterstones and Pegasus Publishers and orders are now open.
