Bulwell teacher publishes chilling crime thriller for his first novel

A Bulwell man has published his first novel – a chilling crime thriller.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ralph Surman, well know in Bulwell education circles as both a teacher and prominent National Education Union (NEU) figure, has published Framed in Blood – compelling historical crime thriller that transports readers back to 1913, weaving a tale of murder, deception, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

With more than 30 years in education, Ralph has been a cornerstone of Nottingham's academic community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serving as a deputy head in Bulwell and contributing as a policy officer for the NEU, his dedication to education is well-recognised.

Bulwell man Ralph Surman has published his first novel. Photo: Submitted

Transitioning away from the classroom to the literary world, he channels his passion for history and storytelling into a narrative that delves into the complexities of morality and the shadows of the past.

Framed in Blood delves into the chilling events of Edwardian England, where a brutal crime disrupts the tranquility of everyday life.

As secrets unravel, the story challenges perceptions of truth and justice, keeping readers on edge until the final revelation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ralph said: "My love for history and crime fiction has always driven me to explore the depths of human experience.

"With Framed in Blood, I aim to immerse readers in a world where the past and present collide, and every choice carries profound consequences."

Beyond his literary pursuits, Ralph remains active in the educational community, advocating for educators in all settings.

His multifaceted career underscores a dedication to both teaching and writing, enriching his storytelling with authentic insights.

Framed in Blood will be available for purchase through major retailers, including Waterstones and Pegasus Publishers and orders are now open.