Bulwell woman wins top award for reconnecting communities post-pandemic

Over the last couple of years, Elaine Allitt, charity co-ordinator at Community Transport, has worked tirelessly to help tackle social isolation and loneliness in the community, including organising a series of day trips run by CT4N Charitable Trust as Covid restrictions were lifted.

Now, she has been recognised in the key worker category at BBC Radio Nottingham’s Make a Difference Awards.

She received the accolade during a gala event at The Nottingham Contemporary after impressing judges with her commitment to helping people to reconnect and make new friends.

Andrew Grieve, chairman of CT4N Charitable Trust, commented: “I am absolutely delighted and very proud that Elaine has won this award.

“Community Transport operates around the periphery of traditional public transport, providing vital services to members of our community who are often most in need.

“Elaine is an absolute natural when it comes to linking up with them and often goes above and beyond her job description to offer assistance.

“During the pandemic she worked hard to keep in touch with our members who were socially isolated, and to arrange delivery of hot meals, pick up prescriptions, post important letters, collect food for hampers and to provide toys to children in need at Christmas.

“The most impressive thing for me is that she still continues to do this post pandemic, and that her attitude is infectious to other staff at CT4N Charitable Trust.”

The BBC Radio Make a Difference Awards are a chance for people to show recognition and appreciation for those who make life better for others in their area.

Elaine said: “I was delighted to receive this award, but it is really the result of the efforts of the entire CT4N team who have pulled out all the stops to support the communities we serve,” Elaine said.

“Most recently we’ve helped dozens of other community groups to enjoy low-cost outings to attractive destinations such as local garden centres, markets and other places of interest.