Bulwell youth organisation faces uncertain future with council set to close base venues
Keiren Thompson currently runs Helping Kids Achieve from the town’s Riverside Youth and Play Centre and the Ridge Adventure Playground.
But his area-based grant from Nottingham City Council has been cut by £15,000 and both facilities are now set to close to save the authority £218,000.
Mr Thompson said: “For us it has been a challenge because with all the cuts it has been very uncertain.
“In terms of what we are able to deliver we’ve had to cut back on some of our sessions because we can’t afford to run them, like basketball.
“With all the service cuts we’ve seen a rise in people reaching out to us on a one-to-one basis for mentoring.
"There has been a massive uptake for referrals.
“With Labour now in power I’m hoping they will be able to push back on the things the Conservatives put in place.
“With the situation the council is in though, I cannot see any immediate future where things are going to change in Nottingham.
“It is not going to be easy – we’ve just got to weather the storm.”
Back in March, the Labour-run council said: “The council’s financial reserves have been impacted by decisions it has made in the past.
“However, since 2013-14, the council’s revenue support grant (RSG) from Government has reduced by nearly £100m every year.”
In its General Election manifesto, Labour pledged to boost youth services and mental health support.
Responding to a spate of bankruptcies in local councils, Jim McMahon MP (Lab), Levelling Up, Housing and Communities minister, said: “Yes, we do need to address it.
“We’re committed to ensuring that councils have the resources they need to provide decent public services to their communities.
“Our councils do a wonderful job but they’ve had to deal with very significant budget pressures, and that’s adult social care demand, it’s children’s services and of course, it’s temporary accommodation.
“We need to get ahead of what’s actually causing that demands.
"Fixing the wider system is really important, because in the end, a lot of pressure that brought to councils is because they’re the last line of defence.
"But it’s a whole system that needs to be repaired.”
