A burglar who ransacked a disabled man’s home after breaking in has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim woke when he heard an intruder was inside his flat, in Bulwell, but could not get up because of his disabilities.

When he later checked his living room, the victim discovered his belongings had been rifled through and several items were missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short time later he discovered transactions had been made on a bank card which had been taken.

Kyle Goodman has been jailed for a total of two years and two months

Other belongings including a laptop computer, reading glasses and a vacuum cleaner were also stolen during the break-in around 5.30am on July 28.

Kyle Goodman was identified as a suspect by detectives and arrested.

After pleading guilty to burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation, he was jailed for a total of two years and two months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, September 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodman, aged 25, of no fixed abode, was also sentenced for a series of shop thefts after stealing food from stores on three occasions during July 2024.

Detective Sergeant Nigel Malik, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It must have been extremely frightening for the victim to discover an intruder was in his home, particularly given his disabilities.

“He then discovered his living room had been ransacked and belongings taken.

“We know that going through an experience like this can have a deep emotional impact on victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is one of the reasons we work hard on burglary investigations in order to bring offenders like Goodman to justice.

“Goodman is also persistent shoplifter and I hope the shops he has targeted are given some respite from his offending by the sentence handed down.”