Byron's Rest flying the flag for Hucknall again in CAMRA Good Beer Guide

Byron’s Rest is once again putting Hucknall on the ale lovers map in this Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2025.

Regarded as the ultimate guide to good pubs and bars across the UK, making it into its hallowed pages is seen as a major feather in any pub’s cap.

And the Baker Street pub is becoming a guide regular these days with this being the fifth year in a row it has made it in and is the only Hucknall pub among the guide’s Nottinghamshire entries.

Landlord Richard Darrington said he was proud to be in the guide again and put the pub’s continued success down to he and his staff enjoying their jobs at the venue.

Byron's Rest in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for the fifth year in a row. Photo: Google

He said: “The key is not getting in the guide but staying in it, that’s the achievement and to that end, being in now for the fifth year running is of course something I’m very proud of and I want to make it six next year.

“Whatever we’re doing, CAMRA love it and long may it last.

"We just enjoy our jobs and we put pride into it and it makes it a bit easier when you enjoy doing what you do.

"You also feel compelled to keep doing it better and rewarding your customers.”

At the moment, the pub has its usual Black Iris on tap, which Richard describes a ‘stalwart’, along with other regular beers Magpie Best Bitter and Titanic Plum Porter.

Also currently available are beers from Little Critters in Sheffield and Little Brewing in Long Eaton.

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 is available to buy now at shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/