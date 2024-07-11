Cadet base named in memory of Bulwell man Lyrico Steede is inspiring young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cadet base named in memory of a young man who was murdered in Bulwell has celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Nottinghamshire Police created a new home in Crabtree Community Centre in Bulwell five years ago for its junior police cadets – a programme that aims to educate children between the ages of 11 and 16 how to participate positively in their communities, encourage good citizenship, and promote a practical understanding of policing.

Cadets also take part in activities that support the local community and their base is named after Lyrico Steede, who was murdered at the age of 17 six years ago.

Following an extensive investigation by Nottinghamshire Police, five teenagers were sent to prison for a combined total of more than 58 years.

Rosie Ormrod, aged 16, from Basford, has been at the base since its launch in June 2019 and says the experience has changed her life.

She said: “I am so proud to be part of a community that celebrates the life of Lyrico Steede.

“I have met Lyrico’s mum, Keishaye, a few times when she has visited the base to speak with us and it’s been eye-opening to learn about Lyrico’s story and the dangers of knife crime.

“I used to struggle with feeling anxious when I was younger, and I decided to join the cadets when I was about to start secondary school.

“Being a cadet gave me the support I needed to navigate this difficult time in my life and since then, I have become much more confident.

“Being part of the cadets has enabled me to learn so much about the police and my plan after the senior cadets is to join as a special constable, then to work as a police officer in response.”

A total of 19 cadets are currently part of the junior police cadet programme in Bulwell and the young people attend the base once a week to work with cadet leaders.

Junior cadets are part of the national Volunteer Police Cadets programme – the recognised police uniformed youth group in England and Wales.

Lyndsey Hufton, citizens in policing coordinator at Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Working with young people to help educate them about the dangers of knife crime, hate crime and other forms of criminality is exceptionally important to us.

“This is about protecting our county’s young people, giving them the opportunity to experience new things, and inspiring them to make a positive difference in their communities.

“Rosie is an incredible role model for others, and I wish her the very best for the future as a senior cadet.”

The force has 44 cadet leaders who work with young people across the county, and these are a combination of police officers, staff and civilian volunteers.

As well as Bulwell, junior cadet programmes also run at Bestwood, Mansfield, Hyson Green and force headquarters in Arnold.

Junior cadets are for young people in the academic school years seven to 11, with a separate senior cadet programme in place for those in years 12 or 13.

For more information visit nottinghamshire.police.uk/police-forces/nottinghamshire-police/areas/careers/careers/