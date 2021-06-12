Call goes out for Nottinghamshire volunteers to play their part in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Could you be one of more than 13,000 volunteers who will be involved at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022?

The aim of the appeal from the event organisers is to provide a community of passionate people with the chance to play a vital role in delivering the Games, in just over a year’s time.

The volunteers – known as the Commonwealth Collective – will be a dedicated and dynamic group that will reflect the diversity of the area, as well as the modern Commonwealth.

The volunteers that join the Commonwealth Collective will be the public faces of Birmingham 2022 and represent the heart and soul of the Games experience for athletes, officials, spectators and a global audience of over one billion.

The majority of volunteer roles don’t need any formal experience or qualifications, with full training provided.

Roles include drivers, first aiders, meet and greeters, venue preppers, kit carriers, courtside assistants, and everything in between to help the Games run smoothly and create a unique experience right across the region.

The 13,000 volunteers who form the Commonwealth Collective will receive approximately 250,000 hours of training and complete one million hours of volunteer time.

Applicants must be aged 18 by January 1 2022 and can select preferred areas of interest which include event services, accreditation, transport, sport and media.

First aiders are among the volunteer roles that will need filling at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

A young volunteer programme for 14-17 year olds will begin recruitment in the autumn.

25,000 shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview at the Volunteer Selection Centre between September and December 2021, which will be held at the iconic library of Birmingham. Successful volunteers will be notified with a role offer from January 2022.

To mark the launch of volunteering applications, Birmingham 2022 enlisted the help of three elite athletes to volunteer at community organisations and sport clubs to encourage applications.

Para swimming legend and Birmingham 2022 board member Ellie Simmonds, Team England rugby sevens player Heather Fisher and Commonwealth gold medal-winning boxer Galal Yafai took time out of their training schedules to give back and volunteer.

Ellie spent the day helping to help clean up Walsall’s canals with litter picking charity ‘World Against Single Use Plastic’, also known as WASUP.

Dame Louise Martin, president of Commonwealth Games Federation said: “As volunteers are the heart and soul of the Commonwealth Games, it is very exciting to launch the search to find 13,000 special individuals to form the Commonwealth Collective.

“The Commonwealth Collective will showcase the very best of the country and the Commonwealth, so if you are passionate about being part of Birmingham 2022, I would urge you to submit an application to be part of an event that will be truly memorable.”

To apply and find out more, visit www.birmingham2022.com

