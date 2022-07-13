Hope Laszlo

Nottinghamshire Police have asked for help from the public as concerns grow for the safety of Hope Lazslo (pictured).

She was reported missing from the Hucknall area at around 09.30 on Tuesday (July 12).

Hope is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 8ins tall. She is described as having black and ginger hair and was last seen wearing a black skirt, jacket with black and red stripes and carrying a black rucksack.