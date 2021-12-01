The group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development are organising the event and are hoping for another bumper turnout after more than 400 took part in the ‘walk for Whyburn’ last month.

This time, it’s a winter walk ready for Christmas on Sunday, December 12, again over the rolling green belt land that is under threat from development.

Jemma Chambers, one of the organisers, said: “We’ll be meeting on Whyburn Lane again as before and as last time there is no parking on Whyburn Lane for safety reasons as it’s a single-lane road and there needs to be room for emergency to vehicles to gain access if necessary.

Hundreds turned out for the last 'walk for Whyburn' and organisers are hoping for another bumper turnout for their winter walk

"We’re meeting at midday and there will be two lengths of walk for people to go on, one of about an hour and one of about an hour-and-a-half.

"Then afterwards there’s going to be mince pies, mulled wine and carols with singers.

"There will also be a raffle and people will be able to buy our group calendars.

"So it will be a lot like the last one, but a bit more festive.

"We had a great turnout last time and we’re going to try and ensure we do a better job of counting everyone this time as we got a bit overwhelmed last time.

"This time we’ll make sure we’ve got more groups going out so people can get what they want from it.”

The walk will be the latest event staged by the campaigners who are committed to saving the Whyburn Farm green belt from development.

The group was formed on Facebook after proposals to build 3,000 new homes on Whyburn Farm were revealed as part of Ashfield District Council’s draft local plan.

The group has already held a public meeting and produced a calendar for the campaign as well as adopting yellow ribbons as their symbol.

Last month, they handed in a petition against the proposals, containing more than 7,600 signatures, to the council.