Can you add some items for Hucknall food bank to your shopping list this week?

Yvonne Campbell, who runs the the food bank, which is based at Under One Roof on Vine Terrace, said on it’s Facebook page: “We had a lot of food given to us at Christmas but continue to ru n out of certain items that are needed to help those in need.

"So here is a list of things we need at the moment: Frey Bentos meat pies, meat and fish paste, milk, sugar, cooking oil, tomato ketchup, rice pudding, custard, noodles, jam, carrots and salad cream.

“We have plenty of soup, baked beans, rice and pasta at the moment so, if possible, please donate the items we are short of from the list above.

Yvonne Campbell is the manager at Hucknall food bank

"Thank you once again for the wonderful support you give to the food bank.”