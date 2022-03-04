The charity, which feeds more than two million children every school day, is looking for volunteers to help raise awareness of its work in the local community. This could include giving talks in schools and churches; holding screening events for Mary’s Meals’ inspiring films; or helping to organise fundraising events.

Emma Hutton, head of grassroots engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “We simply couldn’t feed two million children every school day without our wonderful volunteers. They are at the very heart of our work.

“We would love to welcome more volunteers from Nottinghamshire into our Mary’s Meals family, so that we can keep reaching the little ones who rely on our life-changing meals. We have lots of exciting opportunities and provide training and support throughout.”

Bertha at Nyane Primary School in Chipata, Eastern Zambia.

The charity is particularly keen to recruit church speakers in the Greater Glasgow, Fife, Lanarkshire areas and throughout England and Wales.

Mary’s Meals serves a daily meal to children every school day in 20 of the world’s poorest countries, including Ethiopia, Haiti, Malawi, Liberia, South Sudan, Zambia and Yemen. The promise of a nutritious meal attracts hungry children into the classroom, where they can gain an education and hope for a brighter future.

The charity’s work is only possible because of many dedicated volunteers across the globe – from the people in the UK who raise awareness, to those who cook Mary’s Meals for the children in their community.

Bertha, 11, loves learning. The nutritious mug of porridge she receives at her school in Zambia allows her to concentrate in class and work towards her dream of becoming a teacher.

Bertha says: “I get to school at 9am and wait for the porridge. I love going to school because this is where I’m learning how to read and write.

“I admire my teachers so when I grow up and finish school, I would like to become a teacher.”

For more information about volunteering with Mary’s Meals, please visit marysmeals.org.uk/volunteer or freephone 0800 698 1212.