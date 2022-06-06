To welcome in the summer months, Annesley Lodge Care Home on Annesley Road was transformed into a beachside escape with decorations including inflatable palm trees and confectionary treat stalls serving popcorn and candy floss.

Residents and the care team donned their most tropical outfits for the occasion and posed for pictures with props – including colourful leis, blow-up toys and a variety of funny hats – at a photobooth.

Maggie Starr, 80, one of the residents at the Anchor-run home, said: “We had a lovely day and everybody really enjoyed it.

Residents at Annesley Lodge enjoyed dressing up for photos on their Hawaii Day

"We loved having our photos taken, it was a good laugh.

"The care team did a great job!”

Throughout Hawaii Day, residents also took part in a range of fun and engaging activities including a seaside-themed quiz, singalong and beach ball games.

Sticking with the seaside theme, residents enjoyed a fish and chips lunch and ice cream to top everything off!

Linda Sturdy, manager at the home, said: “The care team did an amazing job decorating the home and making the day really special for residents.

"Events like our Hawaii Day are great for residents’ mental and physical wellbeing as they are fun, social and creative.”

The exciting event was part of a range of activities happening across Anchor’s 114 care homes celebrating the transition into the summer months, including picnics, gardening initiatives, and street parties for the Platinum Jubilee.