Care homes in Nottinghamshire reach finals of the Great British Care Awards

Two Nottinghamshire care homes are celebrating after reaching the finals at the Great British Care Awards.

Carers from Buddleia House in Hucknall and Fairway View in Bulwell are finalists in the regional Great British Care Awards, thanks to their passion and commitment for their role.

Fairway View’s domestic assistant, Carla Tutin, has been nominated in the ancillary category.

Carla said: “I take great pride in making Fairway View a clean and welcoming place to live and visit, from keeping the reception and lounges fresh and tidy, to making sure residents rooms are just how they like them.

“It’s really rewarding to know that you’ve helped put a smile on their face that day.”

Stacey Linn, Ideal Carehomes Director, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Nottinghamshire finalists and it’s fantastic to see them getting the recognition they deserve. I wish them all the best for the finals.”

Fairway View is rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission and provides 24 hour residential and dementia care.

And staff from Buddleia House, including a chef and administration manager are also in the running.

Buddleia House was opened in April this and provides day care, respite care and long-term care. It has yet to have been rated by the Care Quality Commission.

The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector, paying tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

In total 25 Ideal Carehomes staff are regional finalists this year after being chosen by Great British Care Awards judges out of hundreds of nominations from care homes across the country and they will soon find out if they have made it through to the national round of the awards.