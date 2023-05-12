Five-year-old Isabelle Gee loves to visit Bulwell's Latimer Close play area.

However, before she uses any of the equipment, she insists on picking up every scrap of litter she finds there and putting it in a rubbish bin.

Now, Isabelle has been thanked for her public-spirited outlook in a letter from a former Nottingham councillor.

Five-year-old Isabelle Gee tidies up the playpark in Bulwell every time she goes to visit

Isabelle, who lives in Heanor, Derbyshire, regularly goes to the play area when she and her parents, Grayham and Jennifer, visit her great-uncle, former Dispatch chief reporter Denis Robinson, a lifelong Bulwell resident.

The letter she received was from former Bulwell Forest councillor Eunice Campbell-Clark, in her final act before she stepped down as a long-serving Labour member of Nottingham Council.

In the letter, Eunice wrote: “I am very pleased to hear that this little girl, although only five, has already shown an interest in the environment.

“Like all local councillors, I wish all children would consider the environment before dropping litter.

“I hope that as Isabelle gets older, she will consider being a 'clean champion' and an advocate for the environment.

“I hope she will share this letter of thanks with her friends at Underwood Primary School, where she is a pupil.

“It is very gratifying that Isabelle takes pride in this local play park.

“We have invested a large sum of money on providing this play area for children to enjoy."

Jennifer says: “Grayham and I are delighted with Eunice's letter.

