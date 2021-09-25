Castle provides perfect showcase for businesses in the area

Independent bricks and mortar businesses in Nottingham were invited to apply for the opportunity and kickstarting the initiative off this September is handmade luxury doughnut maker Doughnotts, who have created a bespoke doughnut for the occasion.

Joining the carefully chosen range of products at Nottingham Castle will be independently owned Handmade, who sell a range of beautifully made cards, gifts and homeware from their shop on King’s Walk.

Products from Doughnotts and Handmade will be available at the visitor centre for the next five weeks before other businesses, including Delilah Fine Foods and National Justice Museum take the spotlight.

Nottingham Business Improvement District (BID) has teamed up with local tourist attraction Nottingham Castle to help boost the business of several local independent businesses.

Geoff Williams, a director of Nottingham BID and chair of Nottingham BID’s Independent Advisory Group (IAG) explained: “We are keen to create a vibrant independent shopping experience here in Nottingham, and after the success of the The John Lewis and Partners Nottingham Pop-Up initiative, which Nottingham BID funded to give eight local, small independent businesses the chance to set up shop in a well- established high street name, we are very keen to carry on supporting the city’s independents with such opportunities as this.

“We’ve had some great feedback from the businesses who took part in the John Lewis & Partners Nottingham scheme and many businesses recognise the benefits of operating a pop-up, including reaching new customers, building brand awareness both on and offline, as well as generating sales”, continued Geoff Williams.”

Rosie Williamson, customer services manager at Nottingham Castle commented: “One of Nottingham Castle shop’s priorities is to support local businesses, and we are thrilled to be supporting Nottingham independents in conjunction with Nottingham BID.”

Speaking about the opportunity, Daniel Byrne, who is marketing manager of Doughnotts said: “We're really excited to be part of this, and to create a special flavour for Nottingham Castle's shop was a really fun experience for our team.”

