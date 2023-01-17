News you can trust since 1904
Caught on camera: 13 people who Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for your help to find the people shown in these photos in connection with a number of offences around the county.

By Shelley Marriott
17th Jan 2023, 2:42pm
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 10:35am

Officers would like to speak with them regarding various crimes – including assault, theft and burglary.

Images may be of both potential suspects, or witnesses.

Members of the public should not approach anyone they believe to be displayed in the images but should call the police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

1. Handbag snatched in Sutton

Police have released an image of a man they wish to trace after a robber snatched a 66-year-old woman’s handbag as she walked down an alleyway on January 2, in Forest Road, Sutton, at around 2.15pm. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0337 of January 2, 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

2. Building fire in Mansfield

Police investigating a building fire on Newcastle Street, Mansfield, at around 1.45am on October 17, 2022, released an image of a woman they believe could have important information. Anyone who recognises this woman is urged to contact the police straight away by calling 101, quoting incident 37 of October 17, 2022.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

3. Indecent act performed on bus in Mansfield

Police released an image of a man they wish to speak to after an indecent act was performed on a bus. The incident happened on Friday, October 28, between noon and 12.30pm after a man boarded the Pronto Chesterfield bus at Mansfield Bus Station. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 0375 of October 28, 2022 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

4. Wallet theft in Hyson Green

Officers investigating a wallet theft released an image of a man they’d like to speak to. The theft is understood to have taken place at around 5.30pm on August 26, 2022, after a man visited the cash machine outside Asda on Radford Road, Hyson Green. Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting incident 22000504309 of August 26, 2022 or information can also be left anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

