Nottinghamshire in 2022 is being led by the county council and Lord-Lieutenant Sir John Peace, who are encouraging residents to get out their cameras to showcase why our county is a great place to live, work and visit.

Photographers of all abilities can enter the competition, which has two categories, under 18s and over 18s.

The special competition will also provide a unique opportunity for people to capture life through a lens in the county during the extended Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5, as well as milestone dates such as Nottinghamshire Day on August 25, and the return of the Tour of Britain cycle race on September 8.

Would a picture of Lord Byron's ancestral home at Newstead Abbey be the thing to win this competition?

Sir John, who will form part of the judging panel, said: “The competition presents a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate our great county pictorially and all it has to offer – and what better way to do this than during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

“Nottinghamshire is blessed with historic attractions and places to visit which lend themselves perfectly to be captured on camera, but your submission doesn’t have to be a building or landmark.

“Perhaps there’s a favourite spot in the county which holds a special memory for you, whether it be a hidden gem, a view or somewhere you go for a walk or bike ride?”