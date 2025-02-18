Celebrations for Mary as she reaches her 100th birthday

A resident of a Bestwood Village care home has celebrated turning 100 years-old by having a special day in which community members young and old took part.

Mary Robinson, who is a resident at Hawthorne Nursing Home in Bestwood Park, received more than 500 cards after staff at the home appealed on social media to try and reach out the the local community to initially try and get Mary 100 cards for her special day.

On the big day itself, which was on February 12, Mary was also visited by children from Broomhill Junior School in Hucknall and Hawthorne Primary School in Bestwood Village.

She also received lots of cards from many other care homes and the Ilkeston dialysis unit.

Mary meeting pupils from Broomhill Junior School in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

However, taking centre stage was the special card she received from His Majesty King Charles III.

On the day, Mary enjoyed visit from people from St Mark’s Church in the village, which was followed by her whole family attending the home for a huge celebration.

A spokesperson for the home said: “What a day to remember, massive thanks to such a wonderful community, we do all really look out for each other.”

Andrew Beckinsale-Yates, head teacher at Broomhill Junior School, added: “Hundreth birthdays don’t come around very often and the care home initially came to us to help create and make some of the 100 cards that they were intaiming for.

Queen for the day Mary has celebrated her 100th birthday. Photo: Submitted

"We were delighted to help and even more delighted to see how many Mary actually got – I think she’s still looking at them now.

“All the children said what a real privilege it was to meet Mary – it’s not often you meet someone who is 100 and the children loved every single minute of it and they were absolutely buzzing when they came back.

"It’s very much a two-way process too, Mary loved it and enjoyed meeting the children and the children loved it too and I hope we can make this a permanent partnership with the nursing home so we can send children to visit and do special events and shared activities with them in the future.”