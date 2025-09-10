Charity announces shock closure of weekly Hucknall meals service

A charity tackling hunger, loneliness, and food waste has announced its weekly Hucknall meals event is closing at the end of the month.

Community dining charity FoodCycle has been serving up meals to those in need each Sunday at Hucknall Central Methodist Church since 2023.

The volunteer-led project utilises surplus food and turns it into tasty three-course meals to anyone who needs it, serving up more than 160,000 meals nationwide last year.

The Hucknall project has been hugely popular with many people taking advantage of it each week, from low-income families to people affected by homelessness, people facing loneliness and those who simply cannot afford to buy food, or struggle to cook for themselves.

However, increasing costs of running the projects – coupled with a shortage of volunteers at times – have taken their toll.

Now, the charity says it has had to make the heartbreaking decision to close the community meal projects in Hucknall and Broxtowe-Aspley.

The charity says it’s a decision that has not been taken lightly but rising costs have left them with no choice.

In a statement, FoodCycle said: “This is a challenging time for the UK charity sector, with increased operational costs and funding shortfalls putting pressure on many services.

“FoodCycle has seen a reduction in forecasted income, and with the increasing costs of running a charity, we have had to look how we can reduce our overall expenditure to secure our future financial stability.

“We’ve carried out a review of the organisation, which has led to the difficult decision to close several of our unfunded community meals including FoodCycle Hucknall and FoodCycle Broxtowe-Aspley.

"This is not a decision that was made lightly but a necessary one.

“We are working with the local teams to help signpost anyone affected to other local services and ensure the last few meals run as smoothly as possible.

“Our focus now, as a national charity is to grow our income, build new partnerships, and look at other ways we can support people through community dining.

"We want to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers for their amazing generosity and dedication in providing meals for their community, we wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”