Charity appeal to raise £200,000 for baby MRI equipment in Nottingham’s NHS hospitals

Nottingham Hospitals Charity first launched its Baby MRI Appeal in January 2020, with an incubator push from the Queen’s Medical Centre to Nottingham city centre.

After overwhelming support from the public, the charity has relaunched its appeal and doubled its target to £200,000, to enable the funding of two sets of baby MRI equipment, instead of one.

This will mean the charity can fund equipment at both the City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre Neonatal Units, rather than one set being transported between hospital sites.

Dr Don Sharkey, consultant neonatologist at Nottingham Hospitals.

Dr Don Sharkey, consultant neonatologist at Nottingham Hospitals, explains: “MRI scanners are built for bigger people, mainly adults, rather than babies.

“This appeal will allow us to buy two baby-sized MRI coils, which sit around the baby’s head and allow the scans to be done much closer to the baby, so we get much better quality scans.

“This will improve the accuracy of these scans and allow us to better advise and support parents about what the future might hold for their baby.”

Each year the Neonatal Units at City Hospital and QMC treat more than 1,500 babies, many of whom need to undergo MRI scans. The Baby MRI Appeal aims to fund new equipment and technology, including the special head coils to fit in the babies’ incubators, and software to cut scanning time from 30 to 15 minutes.

Hajnal and Charlotte Greening with nurse Jenny Machell.

The appeal is being backed by local parents, including mum Hajnal Greening, whose daughter Charlotte was treated on the Neonatal Unit as a baby.

Charlotte, who is now four, was cared for during the first two weeks of her life after she suffered from lack of oxygen at birth.

She underwent a variety of tests and treatment, including the cooling of her body to reduce the risk of brain injury, and a subsequent MRI scan, which showed no damage had taken place. She was diagnosed with a number of conditions due to a lack of oxygen during birth, but went on to make a full recovery.

Hajnal explained: “It was an absolutely horrendous time for us, but the staff at the Neonatal Unit treated us with such warmth and gave us so much support. They cried with us when we cried, and later on as Charlotte’s condition improved, they laughed with us when we laughed.

Pictured is Charlotte Greening. Charlotte is now four and was cared for on the Neonatal Unit for the first two weeks of her life after she suffered from lack of oxygen at birth.

“I fully support this appeal to make these scans as quick and as safe as possible. It will make a real difference to parents at what is an extremely worrying and difficult time.”

For more information about the appeal, to make a donation or to get involved in fundraising, visit https://www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk/donate/our-appeals/the-baby-mri-appeal

