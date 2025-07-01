Charity appeals for help to feed community meals to those in need in Hucknall

A charity tackling hunger, loneliness, and food waste by providing free three-course community meals for those in need, is appealing for urgent help from Hucknall residents, amid a ‘summer volunteering slump’.

Community dining charity FoodCycle needs to fill almost 10,000 volunteering slots nationwide to keep weekly community meals going, turning surplus food that would otherwise go to waste into nutritious meals, at more than 100 locations across England and Wales this summer.

Among them FoodCycle Hucknall takes place on Sundays at 1pm at Central Methodist Church, Baker Street

The charity is encouraging locals to make 2025 a ‘summer of peas & love’, by signing up to volunteer even just once or twice a month.

Hucknall FoodCycle volunteer Nathan Truesdale. Photo: Submitted

Keen cooks, servers, and washer-uppers are needed to help alleviate an annual drop in volunteer numbers, as people take holidays, students return home, and parents and grandparents have less free time to offer.

Demand for FoodCycle meals has risen by 17 per cent in the last year, as the high cost of living and rising levels of loneliness means many people are in need of free food and company.

All the meals are vegetarian and made using surplus food that would otherwise go to waste.

Nathan Truesdale, a regular FoodCycle Hucknall volunteer, said: “For some of our guests, this might be the only time they get out all week.

"Some people might not have a working cooker or only a microwave.

"That’s really hard-hitting when you're confronted with it, it’s quite tough, so to be able to give our guests access to the kind of food that they may not have in their home life, that's a real privilege.

"It makes you feel that you're not just showing up to volunteer, you’re actually making a difference.”

In 2024 FoodCycle volunteers served more than 163,000 free meals to people nationally, and saved 320 tonnes of surplus food from going to landfill.

Sophie Tebbets, FoodCycle chief executive,: “Every summer, we see a drop in volunteer numbers, with students heading home, parents and grandparents having less free time and regular volunteers taking well-earned holidays.

"This summer the need is greater than ever and at the same time, demand for our meals continues to rise.

"It’s shocking that three-quarters of the guests we surveyed last year said they couldn’t afford to buy the food they need – and around four in 10 don’t have access to an oven.

“That’s why we’re asking people to volunteer – even just once a month can help someone in your community enjoy a hot, nutritious meal in a welcoming space.”

FoodCycle’s free community meals are open to everyone to come and share a meal.

Guests range from low-income families, people affected by homelessness, people facing loneliness and those who simply cannot afford to buy food, or struggle to cook for themselves.

No questions asked, you can just turn up and take a seat.

Volunteer roles at FoodCycle are open to anyone over 18 and there is no minimum weekly commitment.

Roles are inclusive and range from food collection to surplus food coordinators, to cooking in the kitchen or hosting out front.

No experience is needed and training is provided.

Sign up to volunteer at foodcycle.org.uk/area/east-midlands/