Charity riders from Hucknall gym raise more than £3,000 for Haematology ward at City Hospital

And although one of their party suffered a broken arm after falling off in a crash, everyone else came through unscathed and exhilarated by the experience.

Jenny Walter, gym manager, said: “Once the final total was in, we handed the cheque over to the Nottingham University Hospitals charity on September 11.

“The lady rider who broke her elbow is now recovering after having an operation, which included plates and pins.

Team Ultimate raised more than £3,600 from their bike ride

Jenny says they are now looking at making the ride a regular event so they can raise money for different charities each year.