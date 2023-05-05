Charles', Camilla's and Kings to all get free travel from Nottinghamshire bus operator for Coronation Day
Any Trentbarton bus customers called Charles or Camilla will be allowed to travel for free tomorrow, Saturday, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
The right royal offer of free bus journeys also applies to customers with the surname King.
And if your name is Charlie or Charlotte, the free rides are yours too.
If those customers use Trentbarton’s mango app to travel their accounts will not be charged – meaning they can travel for free all day across Trentbarton’s network in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
They should just use the app to tap on and tap off as usual and the system will clock their names and not charge them.
Tom Morgan, Trentbarton’s managing director, said: “The new King and his Queen will be travelling by coach to Westminster Abbey and back tomorrow, so we thought we’d roll out the red carpet to our own coach and bus customers if they share a royal name.”