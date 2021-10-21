Cheating map reveals more than 1,000 people are having affairs in Hucknall and Bulwell

A new cheating map reveals 495 people in Hucknall are having an affair – up from 466 last year – while 510 people in Bulwell are having an affair, up from 504 last year.

The figures are based on IllicitEncounters.com’s data on the numbers of Britons cheating.

Member Gemma, from Nottinghamshire, said: “This is the third time I've been a member of IllicitEncounters.

Nearly 500 people are reportedly committing adultery in Hucknall

“I’ve met some very interesting men from a management consultant to a medical consultant.

“It was really good chatting and learning about them and why they were on the site.

“It felt good to feel intelligent and sexy again and a reason to get dressed up.

“This membership, I’ve had one date, but we weren’t right for each other.

The map showing 495 people in Hucknall are having an affair

“I’m now chatting to a few other potential dates – I’ve found there’s a definite correlation between intelligence and sexual adventurousness.”

Jessica Leoni, of IllicitEncounters.com, said: “We have seen a fall in cheating over the last year in some parts of Nottinghamshire, but in others cheating is on the rise, particularly since the start of autumn with almost all adults double jabbed.

“Record numbers of people came back from their summer holidays miserable and looking for excitement after 18 months of being bored and stuck at home with their partners.

“We have enjoyed the busiest year in our history, with women in particular looking to start afresh and joining in unprecedented numbers.

“The cheating surge will continue as more of us return to the office in the run-up to Christmas – adulterers often use work as a way to cover up their affair.”

The company’s interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.