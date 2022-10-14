News you can trust since 1904
2008: Site manager at Hucknall National Primary School, Arthur Wilkinson, was presented with a garden chair for his retirement.

Check out the latest great Hucknall and Bulwell retro pics from the Dispatch archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
4 minutes ago

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

1. Did you take part in this?

2007: Pupils at Newstead School create their own allotment, supported by Newstead Healthy Living Centre and The Allotment Association.

Photo: jane.hilton

Photo Sales

2. Helping out

2012: This pair are helping out with the new Bulwell Community Garden. They are pictured potting plants at the United Reformed Church in Bulwell.

Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales

3. Superb group shot

2006: A fabulous shot taken at a meeting of The Odd Eaters Group in Hucknall, which was held at Under One Roof.

Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales

4. Fabulous shot

2010: Youngsters from Newstead get their wellies painted by artist Nathan Bainbridge from Smallkid design.

Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
HucknallBulwellDispatch
Next Page
Page 1 of 2