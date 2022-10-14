From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Did you take part in this?
2007: Pupils at Newstead School create their own allotment, supported by Newstead Healthy Living Centre and The Allotment Association.
Photo: jane.hilton
2. Helping out
2012: This pair are helping out with the new Bulwell Community Garden. They are pictured potting plants at the United Reformed Church in Bulwell.
Photo: Angela Ward
3. Superb group shot
2006: A fabulous shot taken at a meeting of The Odd Eaters Group in Hucknall, which was held at Under One Roof.
Photo: Angela Ward
4. Fabulous shot
2010: Youngsters from Newstead get their wellies painted by artist Nathan Bainbridge from Smallkid design.
Photo: Angela Ward