Check out the latest great Hucknall and Bulwell retro pics from the Dispatch archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

1. Having fun

2011: This trio had fun having their face painted at a fun day held at Bulwell Hall Cricket Ground.

Photo: Angela Ward

2. Did you take part?

2013: Hucknall Rotary president Ian Young is joined by members of the 4th and 8th Hucknall Guides at a sponsored swim event.

Photo: Anne Shelley

3. Superb shot

2013: Colt Herman is pictured with his swimming certificate, after taking part in a swim for Marie Curie Cancer Care at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Photo: Lizzi Lathrop

4. Fabulous group shot

2007: Lesley Hopewell (left), manager of the Leen Mill Pre-School Play Group is pictured with Oliver Hicklin and his parents during an open day.

Photo: Roger Grayson

