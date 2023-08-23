Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Super sculptures
2010: This young man is pictured with one of his plasticine sculptures at The Gallery in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Award winners
2006: A cracking team shot of Bulwell Rangers Under 10s, winners of the Sportsmanship Award. Photo: jane.hilton
3. Having a ball
2010: Pupils from Hucknall's Leen Mills Primary School took part in the Play4Life Schools Challenge at the Oceans of Fun play Centre. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Clean team
2006: Bulwell Education Action Zone launched Keep Bulwell Clean. Pictured are children doing their bit for the campaign. Photo: Angela Ward